Ronda Rousey Shares Touching Tribute to Hana Kimura

Professional wrestler and star of Netflix's Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020, Hana Kimura, has died at the age of 22 and Ronda Rousey has shared a touching tribute decrying cyberbullying and offering ways to help for those who might be in need. Hana Kimura's official cause of death has yet to be publicly made available, but fans were concerned for Kimura when some of her social media posts invoked self harm. This came after a string of cyberbullying that Kimura was reportedly subjected to.

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media to share a touching tribute to Kimura with the following, "To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura..."

Rousey also shared some helpful tips in the tribute as well in the wake of Kimura's cyberbullying reports, "If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help. If you need someone to talk to on the phone call this number 1-800-273-8255 if you would prefer texting, Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor."

Rousey dove into the subject further and talked about the impact of cyberbullying on herself and others, "Cyber Bullying is a very real and growing threat to us all as a society. Succumbing isn’t weakness, it’s human. We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them."

Continuing further Rousey stated, "I know the trolls that spend their days harassing others online are battling their own mental demons, but please find a way to release your venom in a way that won’t poison others. Even a straw’s weight can be the one to break a camel’s back. Just the tiniest push could be what sends someone over the edge. Be the kindness you wish you received instead of malice and neglect you’re trying to pay back. Don’t pass it on, protect the world from what you’ve had to endure instead of spreading it."

In the wake of the news, Netflix has announced they will be postponing the release of new Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 episodes for the foreseeable future. ComicBook.com will be here to share any updates on the matter.

