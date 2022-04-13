Here’s When Former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C Will Make Her WWE Debut

Fans of Ring of Honor have wondered when former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C would make her official WWE in-ring debut, and now we know exactly when that will happen. WWE filmed its upcoming episode of NXT Level Up after last night’s NXT, which will air this Friday on Peacock, and during the episode, Rok-C made her in-ring debut since joining the company as part of the most recent Performance Center class. She wrestled under the new name of Roxanne Perez (her real name is Carla Gonzalez), and you can find some images of her debut below courtesy of @richschellhase.

Perez was introduced by Kelly Kincaid, and she faced Sloane Jacobs in her first match for NXT. She defeated Jacobs in the match, who also was Nikkita Lyons’ first opponent in her NXT debut several weeks ago. She’s already got her first win in NXT, which is hopefully an indicator of more wins and big success to come.

Perez, who is nicknamed The Prodigy, started training under Booker T and the Reality of Wrestling promotion at the age of 16, working there for three years. In 2021 she would join Ring of Honor and later would defeat Miranda Alize to become the ROH Women’s World Champion. In fact, she defeated Kincaid in the tournament to win that Title, who was going by Quinn McKay at the time.

After a series of Title defenses, she would lose the title to Deonna Purrazo in January of this year after Ring of Honor released all of its talents from their contracts in late 2021. Then it was rumored she had a tryout and was offered a deal with WWE, which would eventually be confirmed by WWE. Now she’s officially in NXT and should be one of WWE’s biggest and brightest stars for years to come iif her career to this point is any indication.

