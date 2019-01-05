Huge Women’s Match Announced For WWE SmackDown This Week

We will know who is challenging Asuka for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following this Tuesday’s edition of SmackDown.

WWE has announced a triple threat match for this week’s show to determine a new number one contender. The bout will see Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella.

The announcement follows a backstage segment during last week’s SmackDown that saw Flair, Lynch, and Carmella all make cases for why they believe they are the legitimate number one contender. At the conclusion of the segment, Triple H said he would inform everyone about a number one contender following a decision by the McMahon family.

Asuka won the SmackDown Women’s Championship at last month’s TLC PPV event following an assist from Ronda Rousey. The title change served the purpose of advancing the story between Lynch and Rousey as the two continue down a collision course to an eventual match, likely at WrestleMania 35 (and perhaps even in the main event of that show).

Carmella has already been confirmed as the 30th entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match following her victory alongside R-Truth in the Mixed Match Challenge, so we wouldn’t expect her to emerge victorious on Tuesday night.

The prevailing wisdom seems to be that Lynch will win the Women’s Royal Rumble and end up using her title opportunity to go after RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. If that is indeed the case, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble seems to be the most logical match.

Then again, it’s not out of the real of possibility to imagine Lynch earning the title shot against Asuka, getting somehow screwed out of the championship in the match, and ending up pulling double duty by coming out in the Rumble and using her frustration to emerge victorious.

There are several ways WWE could book this program and it remains evident that the the women’s divisions on both RAW and SmackDown continue to be the most interesting stories in the WWE as we begin 2019.