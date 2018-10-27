Hulk Hogan Admits to Holding Down Talent, Politics While Wrestling

There’s no denying that Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in wrestling history, but many over the years have had a lot of negative things to say about the man.

Even before Hogan was ostracized from WWE for racist comments he was filmed saying, Hogan had a reputation as a master of manipulation who held down younger talent throughout his career, especially while part of WCW.

While the allegation of not helping to create new stars is a widely held belief in wrestling, Hogan himself has never really admitted his role in doing so. That changed this week during an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. Hogan was making the media rounds discussing the possibility that he would show up at WWE Crown Jewel (now confirmed to still be taking place in Saudi Arabia) as well as the upcoming nWo reunion.

During the Sentinel interview, some of the negativity surrounding Hogan’s career came up and he came right out and admitted the obvious.

“Once I got in the [top] spot, to keep the spot, that’s where the politics come in,” Hogan admitted. “Everybody goes, ‘Well, Hulk Hogan was a politician.’ Well, thank God I was! That’s why I made more money than anybody, that’s why I kept the belt longer, that’s why instead of a five- or six- or 10-year run like the Rock or Stone Cold or different wrestlers, I had a 35-year run on top.”

Hogan’s statement here that he had a longer run on top of the wrestling business than Austin or Rock due to knowing how to play politics better is dubious at best. The reason that Rock didn’t have a longer career in the main event scene is because he became a star in Hollywood, and the reason that Austin didn’t have a longer career on top is that he was forced to retire due to neck injuries. Neither case had anything to do with a willingness to engage in politics backstage in the way that Hogan did.

It’s clear that Hogan is very much willing to return to the wrestling business and is eager to do so. When asked how he would like to wrap up his career in wrestling, Hogan seemed to have plenty of ideas.

“This is a total ego trip, but this is what I would love: To be the hood ornament of the WWE, to be the Babe Ruth of the WWE, and to always be around when any of the big stuff is going on,” Hogan said. “I sure would love to be a part of the WrestleManias and the big events and the grand openings and the new conquests of the WWE. Saudi Arabia! Hong Kong! China! Antarctica! The North Pole! Whatever it is, I’d like to be part of the ongoing growth of the wrestling business, and be with WWE the whole time, that’s the only place to be.”