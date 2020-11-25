Impact Wrestling's Bob Ryder Dies

✖

Impact Wrestling executive Bob Ryder passed away on Wednesday morning after police found his body in his Nashville home. The news was first broken by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, who tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police today. We don't know more but he had fallen yesterday and was on advanced chemo. Impact officials couldn't get in touch with him and went to his home and he never answered, police were called and found him dead."

PWInsider's Mike Johnson followed up that report, writing, "Ryder had been battling cancer for a number of years, living well beyond the 3-6 months he was initially told he had left. At one point, Ryder had beaten the cancer into remission, but it returned and he had been undergoing chemotherapy weekly while still maintaining his Impact duties from his home in Nashville, TN." Johnson added that the company had last been in contact with him on Tuesday evening.

Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police today. We don't know more but he had fallen yesterday and was on advanced chemo. Impact officials couldn't get in touch with him and went to his home and he never answered, police were called and found him dead, — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 25, 2020

As of now Impact Wrestling has not released a statement.

This story is developing...