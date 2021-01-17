Matt Cardona Makes Surprise Impact Wrestling Debut at Hard to Kill

✖

Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder from his long tenure in WWE) made his surprise debut for Impact Wrestling during Saturday night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view. Early in the night Ace Austin took to the ring with Madman Fulton demanding a championship match since he won the 2021 Super X Cup. Scott D'Amore stood at the top of the ramp and said while Austin wouldn't receive the title match he wanted, he would still be in action. Cardona's music then hit and the former Intercontinental and tag team champion hit the ring.

Cardona's 15-year run with WWE came to an end last year when he was one of the 30+ stars to be released on April 15. He arrived in All Elite Wrestling in July and quickly entered a feud involving Cody Rhodes and The Dark Order. He later revealed his deal with the company was on a short-term basis and he only wound up wrestling two matches — a tag match with Rhodes and an eight-man tag match at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

This story is developing...