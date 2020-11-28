How to Watch Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's Boxing Matches

✖

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are getting into the ring Saturday and fans are more than ready for boxing action. Things get rolling in the Staples Center at 9 PM ET on Pay Per View. For those interested, you can live stream the fight through Fite.tv and TysononTriller.com for $49.99. If you would like a bit more value for the proposition, there’s a 10-part documentary series that comes along with the purchase. Two legends will meet in Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., but a lot of the attention surrounding this evening has circled Jake Paul and Nate Robinson in the undercard. It’s wild to think that a social media star and ex-NBA player could generate this kind of buzz. But, that’s just 2020 for you, always full of strange surprises.

In the comments leading up to this fight, Paul has been absolutely clear about lobbying for a fight with Conor McGregor down the line. He told CBS Sports HQ all about it this week.

"Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen. I know he's seeing these interviews, I know he's seeing the sh**t-talking. It's gonna happen."@JakePaul said he wants Conor McGregor next! Thoughts? @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/1hWr3cwHbr — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 26, 2020

“Look, it’s bound to happen. At the end of the day, this is a business, and you know, we’re talking about pay-per-view buys. This fight on Saturday has already shattered pay-per-view pre-sale records, by far,” he said to HQ. “McGregor has that same pay-per-view draw, I have that same pay-per-view draw, and I think after I take down a couple more opponents, Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is gonna be undeniable.

“There’s no other fighter with as big of a platform as me that’s calling him out right now. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao will destroy him,” he added. “It’ll be another embarrassing night for him, just like when he got embarrassed by Floyd. And so Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen. I know he’s seen these interviews, I know he’s seen the shit-talk, and it’s gonna happen.”

The fight gets going Saturday, November 28th in Los Angeles’ Staples Center at 9 PM ET. You can get access to the PPV at Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99.

Who do you think will be victorious Saturday night? Let us know down in the comments!