Soulja Boy Calls Jake Paul A “B***h” And Agrees To Fight Him

Earlier this month, the relatively controversial YouTuber Jake Paul announced that he wanted to step into the ring with DeAndre Coretz, also known as Soulja Boy, who is also no stranger to a little controversy here and there.

Now, after grandstanding on social media for about a week, it appears the two parties are actually going to fight each other.

Speaking to TMZ, the American rapper and entrepreneur confirmed the fight is actually going to happen, and of course, Soulja is picking himself to win.

“Jake Paul can’t beat me in no fight, you know that,’ said Soulja Boy. ‘It’s really gonna happen though. It’s for real.’

Thinking about the headlines, Soulja Boy concluded the quick on-the-street interview with some poetic last words.

“Jake Paul, you a bitch,” said Soulja Boy never more confident of something in his life.

According to TMZ, both the rapper and Youtuber have put up some pocket change to the total of $20 million for the fight, which is likely to bring in more than that just from advertisement and ticket sales. After all, think of the GIF and meme potential, not to mention the chance to see one of the two get knocked out. Or maybe both.

As of right now, details on the fight are scarce, but it looks like it’s going to happen. Because of course it is, it’s 2019. If a Soulja Boy/Jake Paul fight doesn’t happen at this point, I’ll be surprised.

As you may know, Soulja Boy has been making a ton of headlines lately. Between him dissing Drake and trying to sell bootleg consoles on his website, the rapper has been making headlines from TMZ to video game outlets. And something tells me this is just the start.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Who do you think will win? My money is on Soulja Boy. Sure Jake Paul is bigger and in better shape, but you don’t make a hit song called Kiss Me Thru The Phone if you ain’t confident in your mascuilinity and ability to knock a fool out in the ring.