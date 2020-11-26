Jake Paul: NBA Guard Nate Robinson Previews Fight at Mike Tyson’s Event

✖

Former NBA player Nate Robinson faces off against Jake Paul at Mike Tyson’s big battle event on the 28th. He told Boxing Scene about what’s motivating him to step into the ring. Now, Robinson has been a multi-sport athlete in the past. He played football and basketball as a Washington Huskie. As it stands with boxing, Robinson’s father also encouraged him to mix it up as a youth as well. So, he’s primed for this moment. Paul has never been anything but outspoke, but the Knicks star has no intention of stepping away from a challenge. In the comments to the publication, Robinson made it clear that his family upbringing is a big reason why.

“My Dad always told me ‘be that guy you would want to be with in a foxhole,’ and I've always wanted to be that guy out here, with whatever,” he explained. “If I had a homie or a teammate or whatever that was down and out and needed help, I was always there. If they were going to scrap against some other guys, shit, I'm gonna ride with you. That's just the type of person my Dad and my Mom raised, I ain't no sucker.”

“It just brings back so many memories, man. When I was younger, my brother and I, we used to hit the bag all the time. Hit the bag, get the gloves, get after each other so we could prepare each other for situations if we were ever in a fight we know what it feels like. Just to be able to protect ourselves, to know the fundamentals,” Robinson continued. “My Dad and my step Dad used to do a great job keeping us polished, keeping our mentals right, and just keeping us ready for situations. And now I get an opportunity to showcase what I can do when it's really time and your life is on the line.”

When the bout was announced earlier this year, both Robinson and Paul had statements to share with the fans. They sent them to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“I wanted to show that I’m a world class athlete, I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years, and I’m excited for this venture into the sport of Boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke,” the former Slam Dunk Champion said.

The Cleveland native responded, “I am excited to partner with Triller and get in the ring to fight an elite athlete. But, make no mistake, on September 12th, Nate will meet the canvas early.”

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports