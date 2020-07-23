YouTuber Jake Paul vs. Former NBA Guard Nate Robinson Booked for Mike Tyson's Frontline Battle Event

✖

News broke on Thursday that Mike Tyson would be officially returning to the ring for an eight-round exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12, 2020. The event, titled "Frontline Battle" will also feature a fight between YouTube Jake Paul (brother of Logan Paul) and former NBA guard Nate Robinson. The undercard fight was announced via The Athletic's Shams Charania, who got statements from both men.

Robinson said, "I wanted to show that I'm a world class athlete, I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years, and I'm excited for this venture into the sport of Boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

"I am excited to partner with Triller and get in the ring to fight an elite athlete," Paul said. "But make no mistake, on September 12th, Nate will meet the canvas early."

Paul's only boxing fight prior to this was against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, who he beat via TKO back on January 30. Robinson played in the NBA from 2005-15 for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Paul will go in with the height advantage (billed at 6-foot-1 compared to Robinson's 5-foot-9), but Robinson is 13 years older than the 23-year-old YouTuber.

Check out the full announcement for the "Frontline Battle" below:

"Legendary former Undisputed Heavyweight World Champion, and entrepreneur, Mike Tyson, is set to make his highly anticipated return to the ring in a face-off against four-division World Champion, Roy Jones Jr. The exhibition will take place on September 12, 2020 at 9:00pm ET on pay-per-view as well as on multi-media platform, Triller, which has also obtained exclusive streaming rights to the soon-to-be-released, ten-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage, releasing two episodes per week leading up to the match. The fight, titled 'FRONTLINE BATTLE,' is the first event of a series produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations which has partnered with Triller on all future boxing events."

The announcement continued — "A three-hour live event airing globally on PPV and Triller, the Tyson vs. Jones fight is set for eight rounds and will be one of multiple exhilarating fights taking place during the broadcast. This program will also include significant undercard matches as well as iconic musical performances to be announced in the coming weeks. Tyson, 54, kicked off his illustrious career at 20 years old when he became the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, a record he still holds to this day. Throughout his career, Tyson held the title of Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion from 1987 to 1990 and was also the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles. Roy Jones Jr., 51, who started his storied professional boxing career in 1989 has won numerous championships in the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions. In 2003 Jones won the WBA heavyweight title, becoming the first former middleweight champion to win a Heavyweight title in 106 years and has simultaneously held a record seven belts including WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO, NABF, WBF, and IBA light heavyweight championships."

