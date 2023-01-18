ROH Star Jay Briscoe Dies at 38

Jamin Pugh, who is known as Jay Briscoe of the famed Ring of Honor Tag Team The Briscoes, has passed away at the age of 38. AEW President Tony Khan announced the tragic news on Twitter, writing a tribute to both stars and saying that AEW will do whatever they can for his family. Khan wrote "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

No cause of death is known at this time. Our thoughts are with Pugh's family and friends.

Developing...