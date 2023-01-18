Jay Briscoe: Stars From AEW, WWE, and the Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Late Ring of Honor Champion

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe. Jay was one half of ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and tonight news broke that Jay had tragically passed away. The cause of death isn't known at this time, but friends, co-workers, fans, and other companies have all shared tributes to Jay and support for his family and friends. AEW President Tony Khan shared the sad news of his passing, and people from AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Warrior Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, and WWE have all sent messages of sadness, grief, and support.

Khan shared the devastating news on Twitter, writing "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Impact Wrestling would share a tribute as well, writing "IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans."

WWE share their tribute during tonight's episode of NXT, sending their condolences to his family and friends. We here at ComicBook send our thoughts, prayers, and support to Jay's family as well.