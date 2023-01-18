Jay Briscoe: Stars From AEW, WWE, and the Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Late Ring of Honor Champion
The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe. Jay was one half of ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and tonight news broke that Jay had tragically passed away. The cause of death isn't known at this time, but friends, co-workers, fans, and other companies have all shared tributes to Jay and support for his family and friends. AEW President Tony Khan shared the sad news of his passing, and people from AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Warrior Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, and WWE have all sent messages of sadness, grief, and support.
Khan shared the devastating news on Twitter, writing "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
Impact Wrestling would share a tribute as well, writing "IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans."
WWE share their tribute during tonight's episode of NXT, sending their condolences to his family and friends. We here at ComicBook send our thoughts, prayers, and support to Jay's family as well.
Impact Wrestling
prevnext
IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Xtpcv9wgHy— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2023
Prestige Wrestling
prevnext
Our show #VENDETTA on Saturday will be dedicated to the memory of Jay Briscoe.
RIP Jay, the professional wrestling world will never forget you and all the great memories you’ve given us.#DEMBOYS #MANUP— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) January 18, 2023
TJ Wilson
prevnext
RIP Jay Briscoe 🙏
Nothing but love and respect— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 18, 2023
Rocky Romero
prevnext
I’m devastated and heartbroken…
Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was a real one. Every time we saw each other we’d both light up and hug one another. My condolences and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest In Peace my brother.— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) January 18, 2023
Brian Pillman Jr
prevnext
I just can’t believe it. On our way to Steamboat’s last match I had the honor to drive these men. We talked about so much life stuff, not even just wrestling. You had the best taste in music too brother. You will be missed and remembered as one of the GOAT tag team wrestlers 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/sGjGmdUceJ— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) January 18, 2023
Drew Gulak
prevnext
Another brother gone too soon. Please track this match down if you can. Jay was incredible. As is his brother Mark. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJayBriscoe— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 18, 2023
Konosuke Takeshita
prevnext
RIP Jay Briscoe.
You have left many great matches in Japan. You are still in the memories of Japanese fans. https://t.co/Sgfj574VbK— Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) January 18, 2023
Sami Callihan
prevnext
Absolutely gutted………
RIP Jay Briscoe.— C A L L I H A N (@TheSamiCallihan) January 18, 2023
Christopher Daniels
prevnext
Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023
Renee Paquette
prevnext
Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family.— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 18, 2023
Brody King
prevnext
Love you forever my brother. pic.twitter.com/TN3j1ZXwCs— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) January 18, 2023
Ricochet
prevnext
This is so sad. ♥️— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) January 18, 2023
EFFY
prevnext
Jay Briscoe showed me respect and love when everyone told me he wouldn't. If you knew Jay, you knew he would uplift everyone in that locker room regardless of whatever world they came to wrestling from. The best. Rest easy, brother.— EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 18, 2023
Cash Wheeler
prevnext
I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay.— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 18, 2023
Shawn Michaels
prevnext
On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss.— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 18, 2023
Triple H
prev
An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.— Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023