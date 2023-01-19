Delaware State Police Release Details on Jay Briscoe's Death

Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, tragically passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware. While AEW President Tony Khan was the first to break the news on the situation, more has been confirmed via a statement from the Delaware State Police. The accident was the result of a head-on collision between Briscoe's car and another car that swerved into his lane. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, while both of Jay's daughters were rushed to the hospital.

The release reads, "On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.

"The driver of the Silverado 1500, identified as 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford, Delaware, was wearing her seatbelt. The driver of the Silverado 2500, identified as 38-year-old Jamin Pugh of Laurel, Delaware, was not wearing his seatbelt. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers in Pugh's pickup truck, identified as his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old daughter, were both properly restrained. Both girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and were admitted in critical condition," the release continued. "Alcohol involvement in this crash is unknown. No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared."

Ashley Pugh, Jay's wife, posted an update on their daughters' status on her Facebook page — "We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!"