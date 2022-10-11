Matt Hardy Provides an Update on Jeff Hardy's Well-Being

Jeff Hardy's on-screen run with All Elite Wrestling has been short so far. The Charismatic Enigma debuted on a March edition of AEW Dynamite, coming to the aid of his brother, Matt. From there, Jeff and Matt reunited as the Hardy Boys and wrestled a high-profile tag bout against the Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing in May. While they walked away victorious, Jeff sustained a concussion during the match that almost knocked him out. Jeff was able to recover from that injury and was scheduled to get his first title shot just a couple of weeks later in a three-way AEW World Tag Team Title ladder match, but was pulled from the match after being arrested for driving under the influence. AEW would promptly suspend Jeff from the company indefinitely.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Matt emphasized that he hopes for Jeff to "get better" even if that means his wrestling days are over.

"I just want him to get better, even if Jeff never wrestles another day in his life," Matt said. "I want him to be healthy, and it's important for him to be healthy and happy, because he has two beautiful daughters, he has a very loving wife who has stuck by his side through thick and through thin, and the most important thing I want for my brother is for him to be healthy."

Matt continued by noting that he's had "really good" conversations with his brother recently.

"He seems to be doing really well," Matt said. "The conversations I've had with him have been really, really good, and the most important barometer, I think, of all these things, is that his wife Beth is super happy with his progress and where he's at in life, and I think that's probably most important."

Jeff is currently scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing for his recent arrest charges on Wednesday, October 19th. As of this writing, Jeff is still contracted with AEW but is not expected to be back on television until both his legal issues are squared away and he has proven that he can maintain sobriety.

"We're getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing," Matt said on a podcast last month. "I'm pretty excited because I feel like his mentality is like — he knows he has to make some changes and do what's right. I feel like he's at a point where he will this time around. I'm excited to have him back and I think this would be amazing. It'd be so much fun."