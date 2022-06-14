AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy Following DUI Arrest

✖

AEW President Tony Khan released the following statement regarding Jeff Hardy following his arrest on Monday in Florida — "We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." Hardy was booked on multiple charges including DUI and driving with a suspended license. His blood-alcohol level was reportedly over three times the legal limit.

Hardy was originally scheduled to compete alongside Matt Hardy in a three-team ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on Wednesday. That match has since been scrapped.

This story is developing...