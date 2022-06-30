AEW's Jeff Hardy Reportedly Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charge

AEW's Jeff Hardy is currently undergoing treatment after being arrested for a DUI earlier this month, and there is an arraignment for the case scheduled on July 5th at 2:30 PM. According to Court Records (via PW Insider), Hardy has filed a written plea of not guilty, which was filed on June 28th. According to reports, Hardy was arrested and booked on three charges – DUI Alcohol/Drugs on a third offense within 10 years, driving with a suspended license and violation restrictions placed on his driver's license. Since then AEW has placed him on suspension until he undergoes treatment and completes it, and plans that included the Hardys were changed as a result on Dynamite.

On an episode of Matt's Extreme Life podcast, he provided a status update on his brother and how he's feeling after what happened. Matt said "He's just so remorseful, so embarrassed, he like hates himself and I think that's a part of it too. And he has to know obviously what he did was atrocious, terrible, terrible decision-making, but then also he has to know that people love him. It's very important."

"Just like you said, at the end of the day, it all comes down to the individual," Matt said. "You have to keep yourself in check, you have to be on top of yourself, you are the only person that can really ensure you're not going to go awry or go in a bad direction, whether it's because of mental issues or whether it's because of addiction issues as you said."

AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement after the arrest, writing "We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

We wish Jeff Hardy all the best during this trying time and can't wait to see him back on his feet.