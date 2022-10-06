AEW: Update on Jeff Hardy's Future

Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida back in mid-July and was charged with felony DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating restrictions placed on his license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay from AEW the following day and AEW President Tony Khan wrote at the time that he wouldn't be allowed back to the promotion until he could prove his sobriety.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety," Khan wrote at the time.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson had an update on Jeff on Thursday, noting that he has a rescheduled hearing slated for Oct. 19 and has already waived the right to a speedy trial. Johnson wrote that Hardy is still with AEW but won't return to the company until a) he can prove he can maintain his sobriety and b) all of his legal issues are cleared up.

Khan discussed the company's testing policy and philosophy on assisting talent who request in during a media call in late June — "We're here for anybody that steps up and wants to get help, and hopefully they'll come to us instead of it being under circumstances where they get themselves in trouble. But the most important thing is they get the help, and I'm here to stand by anybody who that needs help and will get it. It's available to anybody here. Anybody who needs time off, if they have an issue, they can take it, no matter how big of a star they are.

"They can be the most important person in the company in terms of drawing revenue, or somebody who isn't on TV as much and isn't drawing as much revenue, it doesn't matter. It's the same quality of first-class treatment if they need it," he added. "As far as everything else, we do have a policy in place about making sure people come in and show up to work in the condition to work. That's the most important thing. There's a testing policy."