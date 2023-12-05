Why Can't Jey Uso Use "Yeet" Anymore on WWE TV?

Jey Uso has fully blossomed into a singles star. The lifelong tag team wrestler got a taste of one-on-one action for the first time in Fall 2020 when he pursued the WWE Universal Championship, clashing with cousin Roman Reigns in a series of critically-acclaimed matches. Much of Jey's singles push was circumstantial, as brother and tag partner Jimmy Uso was injured at the time, but his success in the spot led to WWE wanting to further cement the San Francisco native as a main-eventer. After a historic two-year tag run with Jimmy ended this past summer, Jey once again dipped his toes in the singles division, emerging more popular than ever.

This time around, Jey had the luxury of performing in front of live crowds. His in-ring work and mic skills already legitimized him, but his lively entrance and crowd feedback took him to the next level. Some of that can be attributed to a catchphrase he took on, utilizing the slang word "yeet" in his promos and backstage segments.

Jey Uso's "Yeet" Banned From WWE

(Photo: WWE)

Jey Uso is going to need a new catchphrase.

After abandoning usage of "yeet" on WWE Monday Night Raw earlier this week, @WrestleVotes reported that Jey's omission of the catchphrase was no coincidence. WWE ran into "trademark issues" with the phrase and will no longer associate the word with Jey or produce merchandise with it moving forward.

The trademark issue comes from wrestling's independent circuit. Indie star Kasey Huffman has owned the trademark to "yeet" in a professional wrestling capacity since 2021:

WWE has already begun to take measures to erase "yeet" from its history books. Recent promo packages and vignettes blurred out the word on Jey's shirt.