WWE Fastlane: Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes Defeat Judgment Day for Tag Team Championships

Cody Rhodes has finished at least half a story and Jey Uso is back on top of the division he ruled for so long. Rhodes and Uso teamed up to take on Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WWE Fastlane. The match opened up Saturday's Premium Live Event and did not disappoint. Surprisingly, it came to an end with a new duo walking out of Indianapolis with the titles.

Rhodes and Uso defeated the Judgement Day in dramatic fashion to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, their first time winning it all as a pair. Jey Uso spent nearly 500 days as one half of WWE's number one tag team, carrying the titles alongside his brother, Jimmy Uso. They dropped the titles this year at WrestleMania to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

This current team hasn't spent a ton of time together, especially after they found themselves as enemies for quite a long time when Jey was in the Bloodline. Now, however, Rhodes has been vouching for Uso with others on the RAW roster and they've been united by the common enemy that is the Judgement Day.

Cody Rhodes' Current WWE Run

Many believed that Cody Rhodes was going to be the one to dethrone the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, for WWE's biggest prize. However, WrestleMania ended with Rhodes taking a loss, and he's been involved in several different feuds in the months sense. Now, he's a tag-team champion.

John Cena, one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, has had quite a lot of flattering things to say about Rhodes' current work with the company.

"I'm extremely proud of Cody, especially because he was bold enough to bet on himself," Cena said on The Bump. "He knew it was going to be painful, he knew it was going to be a path of growth and now he's back and now he's performing at a level even more elite than before. He's kind of crafting his own path, he's more more authentic."

"In his path, he's learned business. He's learned this business. He's learned to be more grateful," Cena continued. "He's learned how events are set up. He's learned grips, cameramen, audio people, catering. Not that he didn't before, but because that was a lot of his responsibility, he got a new depth of field for everything that happens here and I'm really proud of him. I'm really thankful he's back where he belongs in the WWE."