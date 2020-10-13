Jey Uso Says WWE Changed Plans for His Universal Championship Storyline With Roman Reigns

✖

Jey Uso will get another crack at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell I Quit Match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. But as he explained in a recent interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, that wasn't always WWE's plan. The multi-time tag team champion was originally supposed to have just one pay-per-view match with Reigns, which wound up being an incredibly compelling main event for Clash of Champions last month.

"Nah, this was a one and done, supposed to be. They were like 'this s— is fire right here, bro,'" Uso explained (h/t SEScoops). "I think I was just to get Roman to the next homie but man, you see the storytelling, this is real. The feeling's right there, the promos right there. If you watch the match back, the match was basic, what grooved is the damn story and that is the main thing."

Their first match saw Reigns spend the final five minutes repeatedly demanding that Uso acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. Jey repeatedly refused, so Reigns rejected finishing the match until Jimmy Uso ran down and threw in the towel.

"We showing you real emotion, we showing you feeling. You can put the Fiend with Roman, you can put Seth Rollins with Roman, whoever, whatever, whatever top guy they got, put him with Roman, I guaran-damn-tee you, uce, they didn't pull out emotion, they didn't pull out real feeling, they didn't pull out storytelling the way me and uce did that thing," Uso said. "Tell me you didn't feel like you were watching a damn movie, you forgot you were watching wrestling."

Business of the evening is handled.

This island of relevancy operates on my time...

And my blood WILL fall in line. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/SLn7xTuSYy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2020

Reigns and Uso were both drafted to the Friday Night SmackDown roster during Night One of the WWE Draft.

Hell in a Cell is booked for Oct. 25 at the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: