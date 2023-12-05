Drew McIntyre Injures Sami Zayn on WWE Raw

On Monday Night Raw Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn kicked off the show. During the match, Zayn tweaked his leg and McIntyre took advantage of that by continously going on the attack to win the match with a Claymore Kick. Prior to the match, McIntyre cut a promo to open the show calling out WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for giving Jey Uso a title shot over him which he felt disrespected by. Zayn eventually interrupted and noted that he [Zayn] got redemption on the Bloodline, he made his family proud. He asks McIntyre if he thinks he's making his family proud which sets off McIntyre. After the match, Zayn is being attended to by the medical team but McIntyre's not done with his assault on Zayn. He punches and kicks him and his leg, fired up about Zayn talking about his family. Adam Pearce and a bunch of other WWE officials sent McIntyre away, shouting at him to stop.

McIntyre has grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks, aligning himself with Judgment Day against Team Cody at Survivor Series. Following that match, McIntyre walked out of the match angrily, leading people to believe that it had to do with CM Punk showing up. In his promo on the show tonight, McIntyre poked fun at the moment. "It feels like everyone has lost their minds recently. Liars, hypocrites, cowards, just plain idiots. Apparently you can get fired, released, leave, do what you want for a bunch of time, come back to the company and you're instantly forgiven these days." This fired the crowd up as they chanted CM Punk, but McIntyre tells them he could be talking about anyone. Fightful Select later reported that he was angry but it wasn't over Punk, it was broader than that. Rollins defeated McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.