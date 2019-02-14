Jimmy Uso Arrested After Dispute With Police Officer

Jimmy Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction in Detroit, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

The site reports that Uso was in the passenger seat of a car being driven by Naomi, who was pulled over by police in downtown Detroit after she was allegedly caught driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street. She was asked to get out of the car due to the officer’s smelling alcohol, which prompted Uso to get out of the car and threatened to fight the officer after taking his shirt off.

The officer reportedly pulled out his taser, but did not use it as Uso reportedly calmed down and complied. He was taken to jail and posted bail shortly after.

WWE released a statement regarding the arrest on Wednesday afternoon, writing “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

Jimmy and Jey Uso are currently booked to compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Miz and Shane McMahon at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event. Naomi will also be involved on the card as she and Carmella are one of six teams that will compete for the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Jey ran into legal troubles of his own in 2018 after he was arrested for driving under the influence in Hidalgo County, Texas following a WWE live event.

The duo first debuted in May 2010 as a heel tag team aligned with Tamina Snuka, though the pair split after the team was drafted to SmackDown in 2011. The pair have been WWE Tag Team Champions five times and hold the record for most days with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at a combined 328 days across three reigns. Their most recent title run came back in 2017 when the two defeated The New Day in an excellent Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. They’d hold the titles up until WrestleMania 34 before dropping them to the Bludgeon Brothers.

Miz and McMahon made their way into the tag team division after McMahon won the World Cup tournament at the Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel event. It took more than a month convince him, but Miz finally got McMahon to agree to team up for a title shot against Cesaro and Sheamus at the Royal Rumble back on Jan. 27. McMahon surprisingly won the match after breaking out a Shooting Star Press.

Elimination Chamber takes place on Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.