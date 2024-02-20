Jimmy Uso Costs Jey Uso the Intercontinental Title on WWE Raw

On WWE Raw, Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against singles champion hopeful Jey Uso. At WWE SummerSlam last year, Jey would lose a Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in a "Tribal Combat" match against Roman Reigns due to interference by Solo Sikoa and his brother Jimmy Uso.

Gunther overpowers Uso very early into the match and that continues for a large amount of time, though Uso does occasionally get some offense in. After awhile it seems like nothing will put Jey down. Gunther chops Jey in frustration, lifting him up by the face and saying he "knows better." Jey slaps him and they hit each other back and forth, uso counters sliding down Gunther's back. When he turns around he's met with a spear from Jey but Gunther kicks out. Jey heads to the top top for the uso splash but Gunther beats him to the punch, suplexing him off the top rope. Gunther attempts to win the match with Jey's own move, heading to the top for a splash. As Uso crawls to the ropes to pick himself up, Gunther stalks him, lifting him up and continuing his assault on the chest of Jey.

He fights back, spearing the champion once again but Gunther creates some separation by moving to the ring apron. Jey spears him on the apron, spears him outside of the ring twice and gets him back in for yet another spear. He hits the Uso Splash this time and goes for a pin, but when he does the bell begins to ring. Confused, Jimmy rips off his hood and reveals himself, attempting a distraction for Gunther to win. It doesn't stop Jey who takes out his brother on the outside and rushes back into the ring for another Uso Splash. This time, though, Gunther anticipates it and gets his knees up. He then pins Jey to retain his championship.

Remarkably, today marks 620 days of Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion as he continues to make history in his historic reign. Gunther officially became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. With just a single reign, he has officially passed the combined reign record previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales. With this win, Gunther will walk into the Elimination Chamber as champion and his reign shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

