WWE Raw Superstar Returns To Win Last Spot in Women's Elimination Chamber

The final women's WWE Elimination Chamber qualifying match took place on WWE Raw as a "last chance" battle royal. Fourteen female WWE Superstars competed in the match for a shot at the Women's World Championship currently held by Rhea Ripley. That match will be solidified when one of six women comes out of the Chamber victorious. Some of the competitors included Shayna Baszler and her tag team partner Zoey Stark, LWO's Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Michin, Elektra Lopez, Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green and the returning Raquel Rodriguez.

As the match got underway, Vega immediately went after Lopez. On WWE SmackDown Lopez was antagonizing Vega from ringside and Vega had finally heard enough. She couldn't do much about it in that situation, however, saving it instead for the battle royal. Dupri eliminated Maxxine was eliminated by Viking rather quickly but Rodriguez didn't allow her to celebrate for long as she was taken out next. Rodriguez continues her hot streak by getting rid of Xia Li before she's met face-to-face with Isla Dawn. She tries to total her elimination total in the match to three by taking out Fyre and Dawn and it doesn't work -- well, at least momentarily because she eventually does get rid of Fyre.

Similarly to how Nox eliminated her tag team partner Natalya in the Royal Rumble as it was every woman for herself, Natalya got her payback by throwing Nox over the ropes. Stark and Bazler work in tandem to eliminate B-Fab while Lopez is the one to throw Vega out. They fight on the outside and up the ramp after Lopez gets eliminated, taking the brawl backstage.

Green gets an elimination by taking out Candice LeRae, shoving her into the ring post. Indi Hartwell doesn't take too kindly to it, attempting to shove Green off the ring apron. Green eventually rolls under the rope and under the ring where she awaits the final moments of the match. Rodriguez continues to exert her power over the roster and wins the match, finally eliminating Green who tries to sneak up on her.

Rodriguez had been absent from WWE programming following a match with Nia Jax in December on the WWE Live Holiday Tour. Fans took a notice to her absence and began to wonder if she was okay but as it turned out, she was battling health issues. Rodriguez revealed on her social media in January that she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, explaining that it had left her red and swollen, preventing her from wrestling on television. Rodriguez joins a star-studded women's Elimination Chamber match that also includes Naomi, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Tiffany Stratton.

Elimination Chamber is live from Perth, Australia this Saturday. The PLE will stream live on Peacock.