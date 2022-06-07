WWE Releases a Supercut of John Cena's Best Rap Moments

✖

WWE has been celebrating this June as "#CenaMonth," commemorating John Cena's 20 years in the company. WWE's social media channels have been flooded with Cena-related content as a result over the past week and one of the best posts came on Tuesday when WWE's Twitter account released a supercut of some of Cena's best rap moments from his days as the "Doctor of Thuganomics." Cena first debuted his rapping skills on a Halloween-themed episode of SmackDown in 2002 and he'd go from being on the verge of a release to winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21 less than three years later.

Cena would go on to be in the main event of WrestleMania five times and tie Ric Flair's official record for most world championships with 16, the last of which came in late 2017. With his acting career taking off, Cena has only wrestled once in front of a live crowd with the cameras rolling since January 2019, with that match being last year's SummerSlam against Roman Reigns.

WWE confirmed Cena will return on the June 27 episode of Raw, potentially setting up a match with United States Champion Austin Theory at this year's SummerSlam in Nashville. He talked last year in an interview with Chris Hardwick about when he'll decide to retire from wrestling for good.

"If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat," Cena said.