Theory Responds to John Cena's Comeback and Recent Callout

✖

John Cena's return to WWE was officially confirmed for the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw as Cena will be celebrating 20 years since his arrival in the WWE. One person who has been pushing hard for a match with Cena is current United States Champion Theory and Cena himself has been hinting at the match on social media. During a recent TikTok, Cena was asked to answer a series of rapid-fire questions, saying his favorite current WWE Superstar was Theory and that he was also in most need of an attitude adjustment. Theory stitched a response to Cena's post while backstage at Raw, taunting all of Cena's responses.

Theory started mocking Cena for being a better United States Champion almost immediately after winning the title. Cena initially responded on Twitter by writing, "Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don't apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes."

"A-Town Down" has been confident that the match will happen, telling The New York Post last week, "It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I'm in the ring with John Cena, man, I don't know what to say. I don't know what I'm gonna say. I don't know. I have no idea just because like you're saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we'd actually have for a story. Man that's just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure."

Cena's last WWE run, titled the "Summer of Cena," lasted from July-September 2021 where he competed at over a dozen live events and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He told Chris Hardwick in an interview last year that he'll continue to wrestle as long as it isn't an insult to fans.

"If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat," Cena said.