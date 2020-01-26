John Cena Hints at WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

John Cena is trolling WWE fans once again. Or perhaps this time he is being serious?

Cena, who previously hinted that he would be at WWE TLC to continue his PPV streak back in December (he did not appear), is now hinting that he will be appearing as a surprise in tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Instagram post does not feature any text whatsoever. It is solely a picture of a Rumble match taking place, as you can see below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 25, 2020 at 6:29am PST

As of right now, only three spots remain unannounced for the men’s Rumble match. With the addition of The Miz and John Morrison earlier today, 27 names have been revealed. Cain Velasquez has also previously said he will be in the match, though WWE never confirmed him as an entrant.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Cena has appeared as a surprise in a Royal Rumble if he did walk out in Houston tomorrow night. Famously, Cena shocked the audience at Madison Square Garden back in 2008 to enter that year’s Rumble.

Cena won the Rumble that year, last eliminating Triple H. While he would be far from favored to actually emerge victorious this year if he was an entrant, crazier things have happened in the world of wrestling, and he’d be sure to receive a massive reaction from the WWE faithful at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Who do you want to see win this year’s Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.