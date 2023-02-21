John Cena Gets Called Out on WWE Raw Ahead of His Return

WWE announced on Monday that John Cena's "Road to WrestleMania 39" will kick off when he appears on the March 6 episode of Monday Night Raw. And to continue to speculation that he's facing Austin Theory at the show, the reigning United States Champion openly called out Cena during a backstage promo.

"What's really bothering me is the headline. It doesn't say Austin Theory is the now & the forever of WWE, you know what it says now, that John Cena is coming back in 2 weeks to Raw. That headline should say, 'who cares.' Where's my respect?..." Theory complained.,

Theory spoke with The New York Post last year and discussed how Cena has offered the young star plenty of advice behind the scenes. He also emphasized his confidence that a match would eventually happen.

"Typically it's work-related and how can you improve this or what looks better to you here. Honestly man, not even advice he's given me but I think just his character. Watching him as I was growing up, the whole 'Never give up' [slogan.] As cheesy as people may think that sounds, that mentality, that never-give-up mentality is what really helped me through my life and really got me to this point. And I think a lot of people that see me as the 24-year-old United States champion, the youngest in WWE history, and how I've gotten here so far is that mindset, that never-give-up attitude. That's something that's been an inspiration to me and that's definitely somebody that's a big influence on me and helps me guide my way," Theory said.

"It kind of just blows my mind. It's so wild. I don't want to say I didn't expect it because I've always had the motivation and the drive and the determination to be here. But to actually think like, 'Oh whoa, I can actually get some advice from John Cena' is just mind-blowing. When you think, who's your ultimate inspiration in life, whether it's a baseball player, a football player, a WWE superstar, and to finally meet them and be able to conversate with them about work and how to get better and get to that next level, it's wild," he added.