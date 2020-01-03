John Morrison Reportedly Backstage at WWE SmackDown In Memphis

A former WWE star is backstage at SmackDown tonight in Memphis, Tennessee.

John Morrison, who was recently revealed to have re-signed with the company that he starred with from 2004 to 2011, is backstage at the FedEx Forum according to a report from PWInsider. There’s no indication of whether or not he will actually be used on the broadcast, so while a return is possible, it’s far from a certainty.

This isn’t the first time Morrison has been at a WWE gathering since returning to the company. He recently appeared on The Bump, WWE’s backstage show hosted by Kayla Braxton on the company’s YouTube channel. During that appearance, Morrison addressed his return to the company.

“When I left in 2011, I meant to take a year off,” Morrison said. “I wanted to take a year off, I wanted to make some movies and do my own thing for a little bit, and that year turned into 8 years. It’s crazy how fast the time flew and part of it was because I was having a lot of fun wrestling for these other places. And every time you wrestle for another place, you sign a contract, and then they want to have you sign for longer, and extend and extend. I felt like I was really a big part of these organizations, I was like the guy, the brand ambassador, and it was cool having all that autonomy. Why did I come back or why did it take so long? I think I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing and I always meant to come back here, and it was at this point when I realized, man, I better get my ass back to WWE before 10 years goes by because time is flying.”

Two matches have been announced for tonight’s SmackDown: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin in the show’s main event and Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley.