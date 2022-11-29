Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's Son Quill Makes His WWE Debut, Has Adorable Photo With Triple H

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae brought their son, Quill Gargano, to Monday Night Raw for the first time this week. As this was technically his WWE "debut," the nine-month-old got a special backstage photo with Paul "Triple H" Levesque and popped up on the Raw Talk aftershow. Johnny celebrated the occasion by tweeting out, "We had to make it official last night..No debut is complete without the @TripleH point! #NXTChamp2040 #WWERaw #BabyWrestling."

LeRae appeared on Raw Talk holding Quill as she discussed her return from injury and plans on defeating all three members of Damage CTRL. The couple's posts even managed to get "Baby Wrestling" trending on Twitter.

Gargano and LeRae's decision to return to WWE after their respective contracts expired wound up being one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The former NXT Champion explained the deciding factor was Levesque taking over WWE's booking following Vince McMahon's departure.

"There were conversations, for sure. We'd be dumb not to have those conversations, right? Especially given everything that was going on, the uncertainty around everything, who knows what could happen. That's the crazy thing about the wrestling business. Literally, everything can change in the blink of an eye The fact that I was able to be incredibly patient and be in no rush to do everything, that's the big gain I had in all this. I could sit back and survey the landscape and make my decision on a timely basis. I didn't have to be like, 'I need a job right now, where am I going to go?' I believe everything happens for a reason," Gargano told the Out of Character Podcast in September.

"The fact that I was able to have my contract expire in December, have the baby in February, and spend as much time with him as possible and not being in a rush to do things and reach out or say, 'I need to come back now.' From December (2021) to December (2022), I was fine not doing anything. Totally fulfilled not doing anything," he continued. "Luckily, I have people around me to have conversations, so I didn't have to think about business or wrestling, they can talk about that stuff, and all I can worry about is dad life. I watch everything, I'm a fan of wrestling, and for me, I want to go to the place that not only could utilize me best, but a place where I already have a relationship with Hunter and a lot of people backstage. That was a big thing for me, I'm all about relationships and familiarity. As soon as the change happened, there was only one option in my head."