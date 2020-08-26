Keith Lee Addresses Fans on New Music and Gear for WWE Monday Night Raw

✖

Keith Lee has broken his silence over the controversial changes to his theme music and in-ring gear for his official WWE Monday Night Raw debut. Following his defeat against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX, Keith Lee made his debut on Monday Night Raw the following night. But what was supposed to be a monumental occasion was instead marred by several complaints by WWE fans online when it was revealed that Keith Lee's theme music had been changed to a more of a filler rock tune. Now Keith Lee has broken his silence about the change and addressed fans about it on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Lee said the following about his new music, "Music is out of my hands. Period. Leave it be. I'll sort it out later." But that was not the only statement he made as it became increasingly clear that fans were definitely passionate about the change.

Lee then followed it up with a comment about his altered ring gear with, "Leave it be and have some patience. Take a deep breath. It's going to be okay. I promise. Let ME handle that stuff." When fans responded to this statement with surprise over the fact that he was being so open about these changes, Lee stated the following, "Of course I don't *have* to. I don't owe anyone an explanation. It is simply my way of showing respect to the people who have supported me. I don't want people caught up on small things when what *should* be acknowledged is on my DEBUT, I mixed it up with Orton. WAY bigger deal."

There has yet to be any official word on why the changes to Lee's gear and music were made, but new reports have cited royalties issues being the central reason for the music change. Lee is right, however, that fan response to these aesthetic elements are overshadowing the fact that he did take on Randy Orton for his first match ever on Monday Night Raw. Although it did admittedly end in a disappointing way, Lee has another opportunity against Orton coming up on the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

