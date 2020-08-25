Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee Booked for WWE Payback, Updated Card

Keith Lee's Monday Night Raw debut didn't go as many fans had hoped, but it looks like WWE already has bigger plans for "The Limitless One." Lee arrived on Monday Night Raw by interrupting Randy Orton during a promo, then challenged him to a one-on-one match. The match was eventually made official, but ended in disqualification when Drew McIntyre (who was punted by Orton twice at the beginning of the show) ran out and attacked Orton just before an RKO attempt. "The Viper" attacked McIntyre again after a commercial break and nailed him with his third punt of the night, causing McIntyre to be taken to a hospital.

Lee reacted backstage by saying he wasn't happy with the finish, but noted that he was more concerned about McIntyre being injured. He swore revenge on Orton, and a rematch between the two was promptly booked for this Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

"He's going to be OK, but @RandyOrton ... I can't say the same for him."@RealKeithLee has retaliation on his mind. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ozMXUKr39h — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 25, 2020

While this is Lee's first singles match on a WWE pay-per-view, it's technically not his debut. The former NXT Champion previously competed in last year's Survivor Series during the 15-man elimination tag match and was apart of this year's Men's Royal Rumble.

Check out the full card (so far) for Payback below:

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (No Holds Barred)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

In an interview with ComicBook earlier in the day, McIntyre talked about his history with Lee and his potential on the Raw roster.

"I'm excited. He's a great addition to our roster," McIntyre said. "And I myself being a bigger guy, he's even bigger than me and he can do it all, wrestling such a hybrid style. So I think he's going to make a really big impact."

"We do have history," he later added. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.