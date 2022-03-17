Kevin Owens Cuts His Own Version of the Austin 3:16 Promo Directed at Steve Austin

Kevin Owens decided to have some fun on “316 Day” this year, cutting his own version of Steve Austin’s famous “Austin 3:16” promo when right after he won the King of the Ring tournament. The video WWE uploaded to its YouTube page cuts back and forth between Austin and Owens, and while the former was originally talking about Jake “The Snake” Roberts (Austin’s final opponent in the tournament), Owens is clearly talking about Austin. Owens will host Austin for a special edition of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38 on April 2.

“[The first thing I want to be done, is to] get that piece of crap out of my ring,” Owens said. “Don’t just get him out of my ring, get him out of the WWE for good [because I’ve proved son] without a shadow of a doubt, you ain’t got what it takes anymore! You sit there riding around on your little ATV and say your catchphrases and it didn’t get you anywhere. [Talk about your psalms, talk about John 3:16] well Owens 3:16 says at WrestleMania, I’m gonna stun your sorry a—. [I’m serving notice] to every one of the WWE Superstars. I don’t give a damn what they are, they’re all on the list, and that’s KO’s list, and after I’m done kicking Steve Austin’s a— at WrestleMania I’m fixing to start running through all of ’em. [And that’s the bottom line], cause KO said so.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Austin talked about why he agreed to come back in a new interview with The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday — “This opportunity comes up, Kevin Owens starts running me down and gets my attention. It was a thing where, I kind of said, ‘I’m never going to get in the ring again.’ In this business, never say never. I said I would never get in, but prompted by the right person at the right time, hell, I wish he would have pissed me off a little sooner than he did to give me more time to prep. Once you step into the ring, it’s like stepping onto a football field, that’s where business happens. We don’t know what it’s going to escalate to. I’ve been working on my conditioning. Had it been anywhere else other than Jerry’s Place….it’s a two-night event, WrestleMania is biggest show of the year, to be part of that is really special to me. I’m doing this for me. I’m going out there to have a damn blast. I’m gonna have fun and I’m gonna wear these two fists out on Kevin Owens. I’m sure he’s going to get some to because he’s had an amazing career. I’m glad he pissed me off when he did.

“When I left, I didn’t want to leave. WrestleMania 19, my neck had presented some problems,” he added. “After I got spiked and dropped on my head back in 99, I had three, four fused up, and it was time for me to ride off into the sunset and do something else. This comeback means a lot to me as I’ve been getting back into in-ring shape. I’m gonna go out there and do the absolute best I can…. I’m doing this for the fans. I’m doing this for WWE. I’m doing this for me, number one.”