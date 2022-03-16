Steve Austin’s ‘3:16 Day’ Celebrated by Wrestling Fans on Wednesday

WWE fans have adopted March 16 as “3:16 Day” in honor of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and his iconic “Austin 3:16” catchphrase. This led to social media being flooded with tributes to Austin on Wednesday and fans and wrestlers created their own tributes to the “The Texas Rattlesnake.” You can see some of the best ones in the list below!
Austin is set to appear at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 for a special edition of The KO Show with Kevin Owens. The segment is only being billed as a talk show, but both Austin and Owens have made it clear they’ll fighting at some point. Stay tuned for live coverage of WrestleMania 38 at the start of next month!