Steve Austin’s ‘3:16 Day’ Celebrated by Wrestling Fans on Wednesday

WWE fans have adopted March 16 as “3:16 Day” in honor of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and his iconic “Austin 3:16” catchphrase. This led to social media being flooded with tributes to Austin on Wednesday and fans and wrestlers created their own tributes to the “The Texas Rattlesnake.” You can see some of the best ones in the list below!

Austin is set to appear at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 for a special edition of The KO Show with Kevin Owens. The segment is only being billed as a talk show, but both Austin and Owens have made it clear they’ll fighting at some point. Stay tuned for live coverage of WrestleMania 38 at the start of next month!

Posts From WWE

Xavier Woods With the Bass

A Rare Moment Between Legends

Some Advice From JBL

On 3:16 day I want to remind people (@FightOwensFight ) that some things that seem like a good idea, don’t always end well. pic.twitter.com/oNsbULW4MV — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 16, 2022

Got The Gear

Happy #316Day 🍻💀 Gimme a HELL YEAH!!!! Drop your favorite @steveaustinBSR moment below 🔽 pic.twitter.com/07SeoJDQrj — Alex Lajas ➡️ NYCC 2024 (@queenoftheringg) March 16, 2022

The Best Way To Do It

Beer Bash!

Theres beer bashes…



And then theres the largest Beer Bash in the history of @wwe.



2004 – Tokyo – 115 beers 🍻#316Day pic.twitter.com/TjJlcck6X8 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 16, 2022

Here’s to One of TV’s Greatest Moments