WWE: Logan Paul Pitches a Wild Idea That Will Make WWE Fans Hate Him Even More

Logan Paul may have just found a new way for WWE fans to boo him — by teaming with the one person in WWE who gets jeered by fans the loudest each week, Dominik Mysterio. Paul just picked up a win at SummerSlam against Ricochet in Detroit and it's unknown when the celebrity YouTuber will be back in a WWE ring given that he's training for another boxing match later this year. But in a new episode of Impaulsive, Paul floated out the idea of working alongside "Dirty Dom."

"I had a crazy idea recently. Dom is super heel right now, Dominik Mysterio can not get a word out, I'm telling you," Paul said (h/t Fightful). "He lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena [boos]. He can't say -- He can't cut a promo and he plays on it and it's really working right now, they hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio [in a] tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through cause we have a story arc too, we both did our first WrestleMania together. That was out first WrestleMania, it would be crazy."

"I'm sure I could fit my way in there. Who cares, and honestly — I don't know, me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea," he added.

Rey Mysterio Teases Beating Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship

Both Mysterios currently find themselves as champions in WWE right now as Dominik Mysterio has managed to survive for defenses as NXT North American Champion while Rey Mysterio ended Austin Theory's lengthy United States Championship reign last week. Rey was also recently on The Bump and teased the idea of beating Dominik for his championship were they to share the ring again. Rey managed to beat Dominik in their last one-on-one encounter at WrestleMania 39.

"The fact that he's succeeding and becoming his own person, he's already his own person. You don't know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, 'Congratulations, son, you're really killing it.' But it hurts," Mysterio said last month. "Unfortunately, I can't do it, and that really hurts. I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I'm extremely proud of what he's doing and what he's conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title."

WWE's Premium Live Event Schedule for The Rest of 2023

WWE has four pay-per-views left for the remainder of 2023. That list includes Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (Sept. 2), Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (Oct. 7), a yet-to-be-named Saudi Arabia show on Nov. 4 and the annual Survivor Series show at Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois on Nov. 25.