Logan Paul Wants To Fight Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth

Logan Paul is pushing for a fight with Marvel star Chris Hemsworth. The mercurial influencer posted that he would be down to fight Thor on Twitter. Batman Boxing posted a video of Hemsworth getting some work in with a trainer and Paul thinks he’d be up to the challenge. Now, the responses to the tweet are about what you would expect. People clamoring to be his sparring partner, fans of the Paul brothers, and others who despise them both. But, there’s no question that seeing an MCU actor trade literal jabs with a YouTube sensation would bring in a lot of eyeballs. Just a few weeks ago, Jake Paul managed to leverage his exhibition match against former NBA star Nate Robinson into the biggest fight on a card that included Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. So, needless to say, this would do numbers, but don’t count o the Thor actor stepping into the ring with Paul, despite the massive payday there.

In the Logan Paul saga, the question of when he will win one of these hyped fights remains. So far, he has registered a loss and a tie with YouTuber KSI. But, he says that he will be able to knock Floyd Mayweather out.

I’ll fight him after mayweather https://t.co/kIqkYlb9fz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2021

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ last year. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

Mike Feinberg of The Fighting News thinks the former champion will mop the floor with the popular personality.

“I don't understand the fight," Feinberg said last fall. "Logan Paul has tried his hand at professional boxing, couldn't even beat the other nobody that nobody's ever heard of before. He’s now zero and one. He's going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It's going to be a joke of a fight. But, it's signed. It's official. I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw the signed picture of the signed contract where Floyd signed on the dotted line for this exhibition match."

