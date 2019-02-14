Logan Paul Declares War on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Chris Hemsworth

Logan Paul seems to be writing yet another check with his mouth, that his ass may not be able to cash. The YouTube celebrity is inviting the wrath of Marvel fans everywhere with a recent comment he posted to the Instagram account of Thor and Avengers star, Chris Hemsworth!

Chris Hemsworth posted the following to his Instagram, after he and wife Elsa Pataky (Fast and the Furious 6 – 8) attended a recent UFC event. Never one to take himself too seriously, Hemsworth used the UFC event to poke fun at himself and his own action movie star persona, by adding the following tongue-in-cheek caption to the post:

“Nah seriously Elsa there’s no way I’m gettin in the cage, I pretend to be tough, this sh*t is real….is there green screen involved?? @elsapatakyconfidential @ufc”

While Marvel fans and fight fans generally had fun with Hemsworth’s self-deprecating humor, Logan Paul stepped in like a true ‘thread-killer’ and shut the fun down with the following inflammatory comment:

“i’d fight you. probably an even match“

Now, to be fair, there are a lot of spectators to this little exchange who argue that Logan Paul wasn’t actually starting anything with Hemsworth. The controversial YouTuber’s defenders claim that Paul was actually mimicking Hemsworth’s comedic sensibilities, and was actually being self-deprecating in his statement.

To explain the context for that interpretation: Logan Paul actually headed a major amateur boxing match last summer, in which he battled fellow YouTuber “KSI” in what has been dubbed the “Biggest White Collar Boxing Match Ever.” That fight ended in a draw, and has already set a rematch for fall of this year; in the meantime, the Internet has had no problem dragging Logan Paul over his would-be career as a fighter – which brings us back to Hemsworth.

If Hemsworth’s caption claims that he wouldn’t be a “real fighter” compared to the guys and gals of UFC, then Paul’s claim that they’d be an “even match” could be taken as acknowledgement that he, too, is not on the level of a “real” fighter. Whether fair or not, though, a lot of onlookers probably won’t be willing to give Paul the benefit of the doubt – nor should they necessarily, as the YouTuber has had more than several instances of making controversial (if not totally inappropriate) statements in the last year – with the latest being that he’s “Going Gay” for a month, following his breakup (once again) with Marvel star Chloe Bennet (Agents of SHIELD) last year.

At this point, there are any number of Marvel fans calling for Chris Hemsworth to step up and be a true hero – by beating down Logan Paul for real. However, Chris Hemsworth is also a 35-year-old husband and father of three: He hasn’t responded to Logan Paul, and nor should a man of his age and maturity level do so. He’d end up just looking silly for stepping into the ring with a YouTube “star.” Probably a charity that would make better use of Thor’s time…

