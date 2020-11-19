Floyd Mayweather Teases Fight With YouTuber Logan Paul

✖

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and notorious YouTuber Logan Paul have traded shots in their public comments over the past few days, leading to speculation that the rumored fight between the two might actually happen. Paul took the first shot over the weekend, telling TMZ he'd be up for an MMA fight by saying, "If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul said ... "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"

Mayweather responded via Twitter on Wednesday night.

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

The undefeated boxer hasn't competed since his massive money fight win over UFC's Conor McGregor back in August 2017. Meanwhile, Paul competed in his first two boxing matches against fellow Youtube KSI in 2018-19, with the first bout ending in a draw and a loss in the rematch.

As for McGregor, the Irish MMA star has since made his full transition back to the UFC since the Mayweather fight. He failed to win back the UFC Lightweight Championship from Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, then beat Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January. He teased a retirement earlier this year but has since been booked to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.