Logan Paul Makes a Big Promise for His WWE Match With Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul will compete in his third WWE match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But the stakes of this third match will be much higher than his first two, as the YouTuber star will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Many wrestling fans believe the result is less "can Paul pull off an upset?" and more "how many minutes will Paul survive in the ring?" but the celebrity boxer is still hyping up his performance.

"I'm having a hard time understanding how I got here," Paul recently told Inside The Ropes. "But I think it falls in line with the way I attack every industry I go into. In my head, I'm like, 'Why would I not just go for the top immediately? I don't have much patience, bro. I was a social media kid. Instant gratification is what I'm used to. So I don't know. I could do all the other stuff and go through the ranks and wrestle little by little and make my way up there, but I prefer dropping the explosion as soon as I enter. So yeah, called our Roman Reigns, pretty much baited him into a match, it worked, and here we are. November 5, taking on Roman Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It's insane."

"Going into Crown Jewel, I'm feeling incredibly athletic, incredibly strong, and I think most importantly, so much smarter as an entertainer and a wrestler," he continued. "You gotta remember this is my third big match. Every time I do it, I think it's very easy to see my progress. I can feel myself advancing leaps and bounds every time I step in that ring. Saudi Arabia on November 5 is gonna be the biggest stage in the world, and I promise I'm gonna step up to the plate and put on a show like you've never seen before, as I do."

Does Roman Reigns Take Logan Paul Seriously?

Judging by his comments both on-screen and in interviews, Reigns isn't taking Paul very seriously as a challenger. He told SecondsOut shortly after the match was announced, "When I'm sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out [from Logan], of course, it's going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do. So I don't have any problems with him not watching me, because he was busy doing what he does and that's videotaping himself doing God-knows-what. So go videotape yourself doing God-knows-what and leave the true sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me, and there's nobody like me."

