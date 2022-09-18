Roman Reigns Takes More Shots at Logan Paul

Roman Reigns conducted a number of interviews following Saturday's press conference in Las Vegas in which Triple H confirmed "The Tribal Chief" will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel event on Nov. 5. Reigns has been dismissive of the YouTube/boxer from the start, telling SecondsOut, "When I'm sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out [from Logan], of course, it's going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do.

"So I don't have any problems with him not watching me, because he was busy doing what he does and that's videotaping himself doing God-knows-what. So go videotape yourself doing God-knows-what and leave the true sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me, and there's nobody like me," he added.

When asked what will happen in the match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Reigns explained, "I'm going to go out there and do what I do, man. It's about consistency. That creates Longevity. If you can do something -- Nowadays, you have to continue to do it. There ain't no 15 minutes of fame. there's not a, 'Look at me. This one night, I did great.' They're going to forget about you. So we continue to put in the work and showcase the skills of that dictate that were on top of for that reason. I take every opportunity, as the wise man always says, as an audition to come back the next week. So after we're done, the world is going to remember, 'Yeah, he's the baddest dude alive. The GOAT! He smashed Logan Paul.' They're going to love it when we come back the next week."

Reigns explained in a separate interview that he feels he won't need his Spear or Guillotine finishers to beat Paul and that a Superman Punch will be enough to break his jaw. Stay tuned for more updates on Reigns vs. Paul as they become available.

