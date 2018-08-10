Logan Paul Wants a UFC Fight

Logan Paul, something spat out YouTube culture, wants to fight in the UFC. Given the lowered standards of who actually gets to step in the Octagon these days, it’s not something we can safely rule out.

TMZ caught up with Paul and his brother in an airport and asked questions 2018 needs answered. Here are the quotes:

“I want to fight a UFC fighter. I want to get in the octagon,” Paul said. “Yeah, bro, I wrestled my whole life. Bro, there’s no reason I can’t. I literally did athletics my whole life. Dana White, you watching this, bro? Pick a fighter for me, dude. Late next year.”

The ball is in your court, Dana. Paul does have two boxing matches lined up with another YouTube starlet named KSI, so this time next year he’ll have a comparable fighting experience to CM Punk.