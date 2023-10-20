Major Bendies' Big Rubber Guys Reveals Andre the Giant and Macho Man Randy Savage for Series 4

The delightful Major Bendies line of action figures from Major Wrestling Figure Podcast creators Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, Mike Kanik, and Ryan 'TTD' Winchcombe is expanding once again, as the line has revealed wave 4 of their popular Big Rubber Guys figures. The 8-inch scale series already includes some of the wrestling greats, and wave 4 adds a few more to the roster, including Andre The Giant and Macho Man Randy Savage. As you might expect, Andre stands above the other figures in the line at 9 inches tall, and as a result, he will cost $54.99, while Randy Savage will cost $49.99. You can pre-order all three figures together or individually right here.

This time around Andre won't have bent knees just to fit into the packaging, as the packaging has been changed and customized to fit the larger figure. Andre also comes in two versions, with one having a black singlet and the other having a blue singlet. There's only one version of Savage, who is wearing his orange trucks and bandana along with his yellow knee pads and boots.

There aren't any chase figures this time around, and if you want all three new releases in the line, you can purchase the Series 4 Combo set for $159.85. You can find the official description for Big Rubber Guys Series 4 below.

"From the minds that brought you Major Bendies, it's Big Rubber Guys! Major Wrestling Figure Podcast hosts and Professional Wrestlers; Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, alongside their creative team of Mike Kanik & Ryan "TTD" Winchcombe, are back with a brand new line of Wrestling Figures in the 8 inch scale, as a throw back to the classic style from the 1980s. Big Rubber Guys are available at MajorPodMerch.com. Series 4 consists of larger than life wrestling legends; Andre The Giant and Macho Man Randy Savage.

Andre The Giant is depicted in his signature, one strap singlet, available in both black or blue. The original line's Andre was bent at the knees in order to fit in the already manufactured packaging, making him the same size as other figures in the line. Big Rubbers Guys will have him towering over your figures at around 9" tall, with enlarged packaging to encapsulate the giant!

Macho Man Randy Savage also joins the Big Rubber Guys line sporting his orange trunks with those iconic three stars, bandana and sunglasses, as well as the yellow kneepad and boot combo."

The Big Rubber Guys line has already added a host of wrestling icons to its roster, with Wave 3 bringing The Nature Boy Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, and Marty Jannetty. Previous waves featured Demolition's Smash and Ax and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Will you be picking up the new wave? Let us know who you want to see added to the roster next in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling and toys with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!