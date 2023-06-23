Major Bendies Reveals New Big Rubber Guys Figure Line

The team behind Major Bendies is back with a brand new line of collectible figures known as Big Rubber Guys, and there are four awesome figures to collect across series 1 and 2. Major Wrestling Figure Podcast creators Matt Cardona and Brian Myers and the creative team of Mike Kanik and Ryan 'TTD' Winchcombe have come up with the line, which kicks off series 1 with Cardona and Myers, and then series 2 introduces Demolition's Smash and Ax to the line. You can also purchase combo packs for each series, and you can pre-order all four releases in the Big Rubber Guys right here.

Demolition is featured in their black spike-laden vests and their red and white and red and silver face paint, but there are also chase figures featuring black and red face paint. Myers is in his white, black, and gold gear while Cardona is in his purple, white, and black gear.

(Photo: MWFP)

Big Rubber Guys Series 1 is available now, and retail for $49.99. Series 2 is available for pre-order and retails for $49.99 as well, and Demolition AX and Smash will ship to fans in November of this year. You can find the official description below.

"From the minds that brought you Major Bendies, it's Big Rubber Guys! Major Wrestling Figure Podcast hosts and Professional Wrestlers; Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, alongside their creative team of Mike Kanik & Ryan 'TTD' Winchcombe, are back with a brand new line of Wrestling Figures in the 8 inch scale, as a throw back to the classic LJN style from the 1980s. Big Rubber Guys are available at MajorPodMerch.com

Series 1 will start with none other than the creators of this new brand, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers A traditional characteristic of LJN figures were their signatures poses, which will transfer over to Big Rubber Guys. Matt Cardona is wearing his purple, black, and white paint splatter attire, while Brian Myers is wearing his white, black, and gold gear inspired by wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Ligar

Big Rubber Guys also come in resealable packaging, perfect for displaying Mint on Card, getting autographed, or being able to take out of the package to put on your shelf with all your favorite figures."

Fans can also order Series 4 the Major Bendies line, which includes Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Ricky Morton, British Bulldog, and Joey Janela. Series 3 is also available, which includes Chelsea Green, Gangrel, Colt Cabana, and Effy. Gangrel also comes in a bloody Chase version.