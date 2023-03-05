Major Bendies Reveals Hacksaw Jim Duggan with Chase Variant

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast's delightful Major Bendies line is adding another legend to its lineup, and you can check out the standard version and the rarer chase version right here. The legend we're talking about is Hacksaw Jim Duggan, who has been a favorite in companies like WWE, New Japan, WCW, and TNA across his 40-year career. Now he's part of the nostalgic Major Bendies line, and you can pre-order him right now, though you'll need to lock in your pre-order during the next two weeks to add him to your collection. You can check out the standard figure and the chase figure on the next slides, and you can pre-order him right here.

Major Bendies brings back the classic bendable figures that so many grew up collecting, but Hacksaw is a bit unique. That's because he is posed holding his signature 2x4 instead of in the standard shape of other figures. The standard version comes with blue trunks, blue and white kneepads, and blue boots.

Meanwhile, the chase version features black trunks, white kneepads, and white boots. Both versions feature a trading card with brand new artwork featuring the attire of the figure, and they also feature resemble packaging, which is perfect for those who want to take the figure out for display or for getting autographed.

The Major Bendies line features a growing roster of wrestling stars, including Johnny Gargano, Danhausen, Gangrel, Chelsea Green, Effy, Jeff Jarrett, Colt Cabana, Brian Pillman, and more. The Hacksaw Jim Duggan Major Bendie will ship in July and can be pre-ordered for $34.99. You can find the official description below.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan Major Bendie: Includes trading card. Once this pre-order is over this figure will not be sold again. What is ordered is what gets made.

Surprise! Surprise! This very special item might have limited variants randomly inserted throughout the production run. If extra lucky, you could potentially receive one of these highly sought-after ultra-rare collectibles when you order this item! Please note that we cannot accept requests for specific variants upon ordering, nor can we accept returns. And the item you receive may be slightly different from the standard edition pictured.

Will you be picking up the Hacksaw Jim Duggan Major Bendie? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and toys with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!