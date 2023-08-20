Major Bendies' Big Rubber Guys Reveals Series 3, Featuring Ric Flair

Major Bendies has revealed series 3 of its latest line of action figure collectibles the Big Rubber Guys, and the latest series features some major fan favorites. Major Wrestling Figure Podcast creators Matt Cardona and Brian Myers and the creative team of Mike Kanik and Ryan 'TTD' Winchcombe have revealed three new Big Rubber Guys figures, which will include Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, and Marty Jannetty. There will also be a combo back featuring all three for $149.95, while each individually will retail for $49.99. These are expected to ship in January of 2024, and you can pre-order Big Rubber Guys series 3 right here.

Ric Flair will be featured in his NWA podium promo look from NWA, while Sgt. Slaughter features a classic look that was actually supposed to appear in the first Big Rubber Guys wave. The final new addition is Rockers star Marty Jannetty, who will appear in his look from WrestleMania 5. You can find the full press release below.

"From the minds that brought you Major Bendies, it's Big Rubber Guys! Major Wrestling Figure Podcast hosts and Professional Wrestlers; Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, alongside their creative team of Mike Kanik & Ryan "TTD" Winchcombe, are back with a brand new line of Wrestling Figures in the 8-inch scale, as a throwback to the classic LJN style from the 1980s. Big Rubber Guys Series 3 is available at MajorPodMerch.com until Friday, August 25th.

Series 3 consists of three wrestling legends; The Nature Boy Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, and Marty Jannetty. Ric Flair has his look from that famous "podium promo" while in NWA. That's right, instead of Flair in trunks or a classic robe, we get him in that navy blue sports jacket and red polo shirt.

Sgt. Slaughter was originally scheduled to be part of the series 1 LJN line. One of Big Rubber Guys' creators, Matt Cardona, owns the prototype of that original figure so this will be a perfect recreation of what almost was. Not only that, but Sgt. Slaughter comes with removable Hat and Glasses. Rounding out Series 3 is tag team specialist from The Rockers, Marty Jannetty. Featuring his look from Wrestlemania 5, this figure is sure to sit in well with your vintage collection.

Big Rubber Guys also come in resealable packaging, perfect for displaying Mint on Card, getting autographed, or being able to take out of the package to put on your shelf with all your favorite figures."

You can pre-order all of the new figures right here, and you can check out all of the images up close on the next slide. You can also order the preview waves and more figures in the Major Bendies line there as well.