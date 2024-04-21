Matt Hardy Clarifies Free Agency Status After TNA Rebellion Appearance

Fans in Las Vegas for TNA Rebellion were in for a huge surprise when the lights went out and Matt Hardy, revving his "Broken" gimmick, returned to the promotion. Hardy attacked the World Champion Moose following his hard fought match against Nic Nemeth in which he retained the championship. Hardy appeared to vow to "delete" The System once and for all.

For the past few weeks, Hardy has been candid about his free agency status in professional wrestling. While he was offered a new multi-year contract to stay in AEW, at this stage in his career he wants to make sure he's making the best possible decision. Hardy also claimed he had talks with WWE so he wasn't leaving anything off the table in his negotiations. Things became unclear, then, when he reappeared in TNA for the first time since 2017. Is he signed with the promotion or is he still a free agent? Fans voiced their confusion on social media and Hardy was quick to clear things up. "No. I am a free agent. I will appeared when I want to appear," Hardy wrote.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Hardy went into greater detail on the matter, explaining how the appearance came together and that he's still in talks with many promotions, including AEW. "I mean, once again as we said, I spoke with AEW. And I will start -- and I will preface it by saying I love AEW. I love working with Tony Khan, I think he's a great guy. My contract ended up expiring and we hadn't reached a deal yet and we're still in the midst of talking. I have literally, in the last week, I have talked to every single promoter in every promotion that there is so last night was me showing that pro wrestling can still be unpredictable. This was done in a couple days notice, we kinda started talking about this on Wednesday and this is when it kind of materialized doing some shots for TNA and a little story arc."

Hardy's last wrestling match took place back in January on AEW Rampage, teaming with his brother Jeff and Mark Briscoe against Kip Sabian, Butcher and Blade. Hardy stated on his X account that he will be at tonight's TNA tapings live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

