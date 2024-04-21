Laredo Kid Claims TNA Digital Media Championship at Rebellion

In 2022, Laredo Kid's career nearly ended after a freak in-ring accident during one of his matches. After finding out he suffered a perforated intestine, he came out of it more determined than ever. With AAA now expanding on their working relationship with TNA, it allowed Kid another opportunity for success in the X-Division.

During the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show, Kid has his very first opportunity to capture a title in TNA when he went up against Crazzy Steve for the TNA Digital Media Championship. At the time of the huge expansion announcement, former TNA President Scott D'Amore said, "I don't know if I have ever seen a collaboration be as mutually beneficial as the one that we have enjoyed over so many years between Lucha Libre AAA and TNA Wrestling."

Though Steve had momentum at the start, that all changed when he tried to unmask Kid who bit him in the head, preventing that from happening. Steve and Kid faced each other back in March on TNA live from the 2300 Arena. During that match, he did actually unmask Kid, and for those uninitiated, that's the ultimate sign of disrespect to a luchador. It caused Kid to get angry and lose his cool, which gave Steve a window of opportunity to pick up the win in that match. With the awareness that Steve would in fact get that dirty in a match, Kid scouted it and hit a Spanish Fly to win the championship. Kid first began appearing in TNA back in 2017, mostly in a tag team capacity. He made a big return in 2021 and actively competed in the promotion for about the next year and has been on and off with TNA ever since.

Steve won the championship back at the Hard To Kill event in January, defeating Tommy Dreamer in a No Disqualification Match. Throughout his 99 day title reign, he had six successful title defenses against Rhino, Joe Hendry, PCO, Laredo Kid and Lord Crewe.

TNA Rebellion Results

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth



X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something



vs. Jake Something Last Man Standing: Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone



Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander



TNA World Tag Team Championships: The System (c) vs. Speedball Mountain

Full Metal Mayhem: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young



Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann



Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: Spitfire (c) vs. Decay



TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Laredo Kid