Former AEW Star Mike Santana Returns to TNA at Rebellion

At TNA Rebellion, Steve Maclin made it clear that all his demands have been met in his new contract besides one -- he wants a match, tonight, at Rebellion. Director of Authority Santino Marella grants his wish, admitting that he just got done signing another contract with someone eager to wrestle tonight as well. He makes the match official and Mike Santana walks out to a thunderous cheer from the fans.

Santana came out of the gate on fire, diving over the top rope and sending Maclin to the floor. As they brawl on the outside, Maclin sends him face first into the steel ring post. Once things settle down and get back into the ring, Santana counters Maclin's Caught in the Crosshairs. With Maclin in control, Santana creates an opening for himself with a rolling Buck 50. He keeps his momentum going for a beat but eventually is Caught in the Crosshairs. However, that's not enough to put him away as he hits the STB to pick up the victory in his return match.

Santana has a long history with TNA, first competing in the promotion all the way back in 2017. At the time, he was teaming with his LAX partner and long-time best friend Ortiz. During his initial run with TNA he won the World Tag Team Championships with Ortiz three times. He departed the company in 2019 with Ortiz to join the budding AEW tag team division where they were a favorite to win the tag team titles from the very beginning. Due to personal reasons throughout their time in AEW, they would split up and derail their momentum completely. They rejoined forces at AEW All In last August competing in a huge Stadium Stampede match. Santana's final AEW match took place in October, a singles match against Ortiz on AEW Rampage.

In early March fans noticed Santana had been removed from the AEW roster page, raising many questions about his status in the company. Reports emerged that Santana had in fact been released from AEW and he eventually commented on it via social media. His statement featured a heartfelt thank you to AEW for the knowledge and the opportunity as well as his longtime tag team partner Ortiz.

"Took a few days to reflect and I can't tell you how truly blessed and grateful I feel," Santana wrote. "It's been 5 years full of ups and downs, but above all it taught me so much about myself and this business. I'm thankful for the opportunity I was given to be a part of history at the ground level. I can say that I'll forever be a part of that legacy right at day one. But as you know, there comes a time in life where you have to make decisions and take a bet on yourself. We only get one chance at this life thing and life is about taking risks.

TNA Rebellion Results

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something

Last Man Standing: Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander

TNA World Tag Team Championships: The System (c) vs. Speedball Mountain

Full Metal Mayhem: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young

Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann

Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: Spitfire (c) vs. Decay

TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Laredo Kid

ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Myron Reed

Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana