TNA Announces Location and Date for Against All Odds 2024

This summer TNA Wrestling will return to Chicago for its Against All Odds PLE live from the Cicero Stadium. They will have two nights of back-to-back action on Friday and Saturday, June 14-15. Chicago's own and the current reigning X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali is scheduled to appear on the shows alongside Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Jordynne Grace. Plus, the Chicago shows will feature ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve, Ash By Elegance, Eddie Edwards, Jake Something, Joe Hendry, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

Tickets for both Chicago shows go on-sale Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. EST at TNAWrestling.com but for those that can't make it out to see the show live, Against All Odds will stream on TNA+ for subscribers. The official match card will be announced in late May but TNA promises that at the very least, the TNA Knockouts World Champion and the TNA World Champion will be part of the show.

The last time that TNA made the rounds in the Chicago surrounding area was for a number of shows for Bound For Glory last October. On that PLE, ABC defeated The Rascalz to become two-time TNA/IMPACT World Tag Team Champions and Jordynne Grace won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to secure a future title shot which she cashed in at Hard To Kill in January against Trinity.

In the meantime, TNA will host its yearly Rebellion PLE live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas the weekend of April 20. That card features Moose defending the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth, Grace defending against Steph De Lander, Josh Alexander and Alex Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing match, Ali vs. Jake Something for the X-Division Championship, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Speedball Mountain for the TNA World Tag Team Championships, and more. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on TNA Against All Odds.