Matt Hardy Is Officially a Free Agent From AEW

AEW's Matt Hardy has finally reached free agency. It hasn't been a secret that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy haven't been happy with how they've been booked in AEW recently, with Matt going so far as to openly discuss how his AEW contract will expire in March. After breaking into WWE with his brother Jeff as the Hardy Boyz, Matt has built a career that spans three decades in WWE, Ring of Honor, TNA, and AEW. But as a 49-year-old, what does Matt Hardy have left in the tank? Fans may get the opportunity to find out as Hardy's free agency opens up.

Fightful Select reports Matt Hardy is officially a free agent. "He'd been in talks to remain with AEW, but his contract expired at midnight and he's said he chose to not sign a deal offered to him," Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports. With free agency comes the chance for Matt Hardy to choose from several different promotions, like returns to TNA or WWE. Of course, those promotions have to be open to offering Hardy a contract. Plus, would those promotions want Matt Hardy as a singles competitor, or as a tag team with his brother Jeff?

Matt Hardy is officially a free agent, Fightful Select has learned.



He'd been in talks to remain with AEW, but his contract expired at midnight and he's said he chose to not sign a deal offered to him.



We'll have more details as they emerge. We have more for subscribers. pic.twitter.com/DU6xgpMbTB — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 8, 2024

Matt Hardy offered a multi-year contract with AEW

Matt Hardy revealed that AEW offered him a new multi-year contract at the end of March.

"I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I'm looking through it. I'm deciding what I want to do going forward," Hardy said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. "There's obviously still some options. I got to make sure that I'm aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want it to be because once again."

Hardy added that his extra attention to the contract's specifics is due to his age, as this could be one of the final deals he signs before retiring from in-ring competition.

"I know that I only have a couple more years left of doing this and I want to make the most out of those years, whatever it may be," he continued. "I want to be optimized in whatever I am doing. That's very important to me. I'm very happy to be invited to return to AEW and work for AEW for the foreseeable future. We shall see because right now I'm weighing the options. There's a couple things out there, and I would say in the next month, I should probably know what my immediate future's gonna hold. If I am working with Jeff, it is very important to me that The Hardys are optimized. It's very important that The Hardys go out on a strong note."